Florence F. Diorio
Florence F. Diorio, age 94, of Woodbridge and formerly of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Diorio. Born in New Milford, on August 26, 1925 she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Golema Tencza. At the end of WWll, Mrs. Diorio proudly served in the Nurse Cadet Corp, which lead to a 50 year career as a Registerd Nurse at the Family Birthing Center at St. Vincent Medical Center. Florence loved her profession as a nurse caring for mothers and their newborn babies. When not at work she enjoyed the comforts of home, taking exceptional care of her yard and gardens. Most important was the love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the time she was able to spend with them throughout the years. Survivors include her loving daughters, Paulette Belletto of Woodbridge and Deborah Linane and her husband Terry of Sumter, SC, three sisters, Dorothy Tencza of New Milford, Phyllis Struski and Frances Dennis both of Bethel, five grandchildren, Gina Kier and her husband Bryan, Vincent J. Belletto, Anne Belletto, Lisa Verrilli and her husband Joseph, and Carole Walser, eight great-grandchildren, Julia, Gianna, Bryan Vincent, Jack, Benjamin, Mason, Charlotte and Madelyn, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Joanne Mary, her brothers and sisters, Louis and Joseph Tencza, Veronica Piskura, Helen Pruchnik and Blanche Kowalski, her son-in-law, Vincent D. Belletto and nephew Joesph Pruchnik.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a private service will be conducted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2020