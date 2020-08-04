Florence F. Frangione
Florence F. Frangione passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Medical Center, on August 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Riverside, CT on January 25, 1926 to Santa and Mary Judice Ferraro. She graduated from Greenwich High School and Short Secretarial School. She worked at Conde Nast Publications in Old Greenwich and Union Trust Bank in Greenwich where she retired as an assistant manager. In between she raised her family with her beloved husband, John of nearly 70 years and served as co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 12 at St Catherine of Siena Elementary School. Her fondest retirement years were spent in the Villages, Florida where she learned to play golf, enjoyed weekly card games and Thursday tea with her friend, Jane Fox. She was a member of the Connecticut Club and the Italian American Club riding her decorated golf cart in the Columbus Day Parade. She is survived by her children Karen Seferi (Spiro) with whom she resided in Trumbull and son John, Jr. of Riverside; grandchildren Andrew Seferi of Trumbull, John Frangione III of Greenwich and Heather Frangione of St. Petersburg, FL.; great grandchildren Conner and Haley Rose Beetham and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Florence is predeceased by daughter in law, Laraine Pirie, brothers Angelo, Joseph, Ralph James (Chippie) and John Ferraro; sisters Filomena (Fannie) Severo and Rose Randi. Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, followed by entombment at St. Mary Cemetery, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to CT Food Bank, 2 Research Pkwy, Wallingford, CT. 06492, The CT Diaper Bank, 370 State St., North Haven, CT. 06473, or Melanoma Research Foundation, 170 Township Line Rd #D3, Hillsboro Township, NJ. 08844. It is requested that all attendees wear a mask and respect social distancing. To leave an online condolence please visit www.castiglionefh.com
