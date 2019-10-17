|
Florence Young Fiehler
Florence Young Fiehler, age 92, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Frederick Fiehler, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Mrs. Fiehler was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong resident of Seaside Village. She was a retired employee for the United Illuminating Co. and Steinbach Department Store in Fairfield where she made lifelong friends. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgeport Florence loved spending time in her backyard watching the birds on her bird feeder. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, reading, college basketball and New York Yankee baseball. In addition to her husband she was predecesed by a daughter, Holly A. Fiehler; and brothers Donald Young, Jack Young and Robert Young. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Hampson and her husband Richard, two granddaughters Jessica and Rayann Hampson; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Jan Young, and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave Bridgeport. Burial will be in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, or the First Church of Christ in Clinton, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2019