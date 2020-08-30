Florence Germaine

Florence GermaineFlorence Bertha Germaine, age 93 of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home. Florence was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Germaine in 2011. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Irving and Julia Kaufman. She is survived by her two sons, Lonnie Germaine of Milford, CT and Glenn Germaine of Chevy Chase, MD, and her two adored grandchildren, Adam and Henry Germaine, both of Chevy Chase, MD. She was predeceased by her three brothers Harold, George, and Leonard Kaufman. She was an avid golfer for forty three years, up until age 92. The family would like to thank, with deepest appreciation, The Connecticut Hospice, for the caring, thoughtful manner in which they attended to our mother's needs up until the morning of her passing. A graveside funeral service for family and friends will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Rodeph Sholom Memorial Park, 183 Kings Highway East in Fairfield, CT.