Florence Gipson
Florence Gipson, age 84 of Bridgeport entered eternal life, Monday, November 4, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Cadwell, GA she was the daughter of the late Willie James Melvin Sr. and Lovella Stone. Florence graced everyone across all generations, and walks of life with her unique personality, sassiness, zest for life and boundless love to help others. She was full of energy and love. She was a longtime employee at Bridgeport Manor, where she retired after over 40 years of dedicating her life to assisting individuals in need of care.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Baker-Isaac Funeral Chapel, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06607. The calling hour for friends starts at 1:00 p.m. Donations in her memory can be sent to Baker Isaac Funeral Services. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2019