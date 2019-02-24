|
Florence Glennon Sheridan
Florence Glennon Sheridan, age 92 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Sheridan, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Florence was born in Queens, New York, daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Speck Glennon. She retired as supply manager for the Bridgeport Library System. Survivors include her devoted daughter Eileen Sheridan of Bridgeport and "second daughter" Jane Murphy of Bridgeport, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers Henry and Joseph Glennon and her sister Gertrude Albrecht. A service will be announced at a later date. Those who so desire may make a contribution in Florence's memory to the Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2019