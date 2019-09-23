|
|
Florence Izzo
Florence (Babe) Izzo, age 89, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on February 28, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Domenico and Rose Mangiacapra Izzo. A graduate of Central High School Class of 1948, Babe was a retired employee of the City of Bridgeport; having worked in the City Clerk's Office and the Office of Vital Statistics for over 48 years. She was a member of the Roma Club and was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Andrew's Church. She enjoyed watching her nightly game shows and always had a sweet treat while watching. Proud of her Italian heritage, Florence always enjoyed Italian cuisine. But above all, she was a loving sister and dedicated aunt. Babe loved time with her nieces and nephews and her memory will always live in their hearts. Survivors include her loving nephews and niece, Domenick Pinto and his wife Roberta, Anthony Pinto and his wife Charlene, John Pinto and his wife Sonia, Cynthia Kleist and her husband Derf and Paul Izzo and his wife Linda, great-niece, Melissa Ogando and her husband Nelson and great-great-niece Kassandra and a sister-in-law, Gloria Izzo Hoyt. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Izzo and a sister, Catherine Pinto. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 24, 2019