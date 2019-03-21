Connecticut Post Obituaries
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Westport, CT
More Obituaries for Florence Gregg
Florence Krygier Gregg


Florence Krygier Gregg Obituary
Florence Krygier Gregg
Florence Krygier Gregg, 95, wife of the late William Gregg, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Norwalk Hospital. She was born in Greens Farms on March 17, 1924 and was a Westport resident for most of her life. Florence retired from McKesson Laboratories after over forty years of service. In addition to her husband Bill, she was predeceased by brothers, Constantine, Stanley, Benjamin, Edward and Joseph Krygier; and sisters, Stella Lewis, Lydia Sebeck and Irene Burba. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Luke Church in Westport, followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. Friends may call on Monday morning at the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road between the hours of 9:30 and 10:30.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019
