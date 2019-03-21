|
Florence Krygier Gregg
Florence Krygier Gregg, 95, wife of the late William Gregg, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Norwalk Hospital. She was born in Greens Farms on March 17, 1924 and was a Westport resident for most of her life. Florence retired from McKesson Laboratories after over forty years of service. In addition to her husband Bill, she was predeceased by brothers, Constantine, Stanley, Benjamin, Edward and Joseph Krygier; and sisters, Stella Lewis, Lydia Sebeck and Irene Burba. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Luke Church in Westport, followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. Friends may call on Monday morning at the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road between the hours of 9:30 and 10:30.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019