Florence Irene Langdon
Florence Irene (Pellino) Langdon, age 77, beloved wife of the late Ronald R. Langdon, entered eternal life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Langdon was born on August 12, 1942, daughter of the late Nicholas and Stella Pellino of Bridgeport. She is a retired secretary who was employed by the Stratford Board of Education who worked at Lordship Elementary School, Bunnell High School and the Administration Center. She volunteered for local organizations including Girl Scouts, Bunnell Bulldog Club, PTA, Stratford Pop Warner, Regional/Local AFL/CIO CLC 136 and along with her husband was involved in Stratford Politics. She was a HUGE UCONN Women's Basketball fan, avid scrapbooker and card player, "singing" snow skier, enjoyed traveling, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Survivors include, her brother Anthony Pellino and his wife Evelyn, sister Dorothy (Chickie) Pellino, her three children son Mark Pedersen, Wendy Pedersen, daughter Seri Pasmeg and her husband Philip, and daughter Nicole Langdon. Six grandchildren, Cody Ellen Pedersen Mack and husband Peter, Lars Pedersen, Philip, Parker and Peyton Pasmeg, and Sophia Langdon Martin. Several cousins, including her YA YA Sisterhood cousins, nieces Cindy Antonico, Rita Curcio, and nephew Vincent Curcio along with other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Smilow Cancer Care Center, Trumbull, CT. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, October 21st at 11:00 a.m. in the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St., Stratford with Pastor Simeon Law officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th in the Dennis & D'Arcy-Abriola & Keleman Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2019