Florence Lozyniak

July 18, 1933 - April 28, 2019Florence Lozyniak, a longtime resident of Westport, CT, passed into Eternal Life on April 28, 2019. She would have been 86 years old this coming July. Florence was born on July 18, 1933 in New York City, the firstborn daughter of Jane and Anthony Slovitski. She was raised in New Britain, CT and attended Mary Immaculate Academy where she was Class President. After High School she went into the nursing program at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT and graduated as Valedictorian. After graduation, she practiced as a Resident Nurse at New Britain Memorial Hospital.

She met her beloved husband of 58 years Andrew (Andy) at a wedding and in less than a year, were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1955. Andy, who considered himself a Westport farm boy, always said that "he had married a Big City Girl." Throughout his life Andy always referred to her as his "Florence Nightingale".

Florence was very active in the community volunteering at the Soup Kitchen in South Norwalk, driving for Meals on Wheels, serving as President of the Westport Young Women's League and spending many years as Treasurer for the Community Bible Study. She was also a devoted parishioner of St. Luke's Church and was one of its earliest members. Until the day she passed, Florence spent her entire life serving others bringing love, joy and hope into each and every life she touched.

Florence loved to entertain and cook, hosting many fabulous parties. She treasured being with her family and friends and would welcome every opportunity to celebrate everyone's milestones and accomplishments. She also greatly enjoyed traveling the world, and always looked forward to her annual trips to St. Thomas, USVI with her husband Andy.

She leaves to cherish her memory her four children: Cynthia and her husband Richard LoCascio of Fairfield, CT, Andrew and his wife Christine of Easton CT, Richard and his wife Tamye of Charleston, SC, Wendy and her husband Albert (Primo) Sabataso of Chittenden, VT, her three wonderful grandsons Casey, Peter and Jack Lozyniak, her sister Joan and brother-in-law Edwin Mercier of New Britain, CT, her sisters-in-law Ina Lozyniak and Lillian Nossek, both of Westport and many nieces, nephews and friends. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, Andrew Lozyniak, her daughter Cathy Lozyniak Alexander, her sister Irene Slovitski and her loving parents Jane and Anthony Slovitski.

Florence was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and friend and will be dearly missed by all.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT between 5-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Church, 49 North Turkey Hill Road, Westport, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary