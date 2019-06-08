Florence Pittack

Florence A. (Galba) Pittack, known as Flo & G Flo, age 76, of Clermont, FL , formerly of Huntington, CT entered into rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Pittack. Florence was born in Bridgeport on June 14, 1942 daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Goc) Galba. She worked at Griffin Hospital for 15 years before moving to Florida. Florence worked as the head cashier at Gulf Coast Ford in Crystal River, FL and was a cast member at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, FL. She was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Clermont, FL. Florence enjoyed traveling in her R.V. with Ted Lotz, watching NASCAR, wrestling and other sporting events. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Florence is the beloved mother of Jackie Inzero & husband Patrick Sr., Paula Helming & husband Bruce and Jean Allen & husband David, sister of Marianne Pavelo & husband Arthur and longtime companion of Ted Lotz. She is the loving grandmother of Patrick M. Inzero, Jr., Justine Inzero, Michael and Stacey Helming, Ashley, Alyssa and Carey Allen and Davene Reilly and great grandmother of Madison Garrick and Liliana Bush. Florence is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Wednesday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church. Her burial will follow at Lawn Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.