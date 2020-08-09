Florence Potak

Our compatible mother Florence Potak and companion to the late John Potak passed in her sleep July 15, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT. She was born in 1931 in Bridgeport, CT. She raised her family with her beloved husband in Monroe, CT residing there for almost fifty years before moving to North Carolina. Upon her husband's passing several years ago she moved back to Monroe, CT. She is survived by her most loving children Mary Duthie husband Max of Stuart, FL, John Potak wife Martha of Beacon Falls, CT, Robert Potak wife Jayne of Naugatuck, CT, Jean Marie husband Rich of Raleigh, NC and Sandra Potak Corriera of Stepney/Monroe, CT, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close family member Philip Salvia of Oakville CT. Our mother portrayed unity and unselfishness in everyday life. She expressed standard values and morals. She was always proud of her children and family accomplishments. There was never a birthday card she forgot to send to her children. She passed on wealth in her spirit, mind, body and soul. The entire family had the good fortune of having her as a part of their life, fond memories and heavenly divines. Florence was a faithful member of St. Stephens and ST. Jude Parish and Rosary Altar Society. She refrained herself from self-pity was sympathetic and clearly showed harmony within. Florence, wife and companion of late John Potak were inseparable. She supported and shared in his activities in Monroe including Scouts, Knights of Columbus, bowling, sports, town politics and years of his service at Sikorsky Aircraft portraying much enjoyment. Our mother showed compassion, affection and a good foundation for the family. She enjoyed and looked forward to family festivities with the Banas, Lapkes, Shoplacks, Tutunjian's, Ridgway, Barrett's, Silvia Shiner, Rebar, sister and brother-in-law's, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. There are many memorable experiences; she often talked about her cross-country travels with our father, Julie and Johnny Banas, in-laws visiting the US National Parks. She was a remarkably knowledgeable and avid fan of the NY Yankee baseball and the U-Conn men and woman basketball teams. She loved driving the school bus for the town of Monroe respected by children and their parents. Our mother had a smile and cherishing personality for everyone. She was very close to her late sisters, Josephine Barrett and Beatrice Baldell. We will always extend our daily prayers of love to our Lord for our parents.

Love Johnny, Martha, Mary & Max, Jean & Rich, Bob & Jayne, Sandra.



