Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Andrew's Church
435 Anton St.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
1921 - 2020
Florence Weihing Obituary
Florence M. Weihing
June 23, 1921 - Dec. 31, 2019Florence McNally Weihing, age 98, a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on June 23, 1921. She was the daughter of the late William and Mabel McNally.
Florence leaves behind her beloved son Attorney Thomas J. Weihing; her nephew Richard J. Bradley, who she loved and raised as a son; her beloved niece, who she thought of as a daughter, Carole Fitzgerald (David) of Stratford; her grandchildren Thomas J. Weihing Jr. (Sage) and great-granddaughter Chloe of Mass., Jeffrey A. Weihing (Emily) of Maine, and Kristina E. Weihing of Fairfield.
Florence was predeceased by her husband John G. Weihing; sisters Lauretta Higney and Lillian Rudalewicz; brothers James McNally and Thomas McNally; and several nieces and nephews.
Florence will be long remembered for enjoying time with family, cooking, being a loyal friend, and trips to the casino.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM DIRECTLY in St. Andrew's Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Friday from 4 – 7 PM in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To sign an online guestbook or send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
