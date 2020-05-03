Florence M. Zerella
Florence M. Zerella age 89, of Trumbull, CT. The beloved wife of the late Philip J. Zerella for 58 years, met with the lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. Born on June 21, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Emilia (Brunori) Marchionni. She was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft and always strived to take care of her family. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who loved cooking for her family, especially on the holidays. She loved playing cards with her family, going to the casino and bowling. She leaves behind her loving son, Kenny Zerella (Janine). Her grandchildren, Kenny Zerella Jr. (Erika), Deonna Corigliano (Gary) and Michael Zerella, her loving daughter-in-law, Mattia Zerella, and Jacquelyn Carrano, who was like a granddaughter to her. Her great-grandchildren, Luca, Jace, Zoey and Lukas. Florence leaves behind her loving sister, Theresa Vitale (Chubby) and loving brother, Alberto Marchionni (Irene) and several nieces and nephews, and her furry family, Freddie Leo, and Tina. She was predeceased by brother, Gino Marchionni (Rose) and sister, Lina Marchionni. The family wants to extend their appreciation and gratitude to her caregivers, Shackeera, Poly, Barbara and especially, Helena Andrews, who was the most loving, caring and understanding. Helena never missed a beat during the 3+ years that she took care of Florence. She was by her side since the onset of her illness and was always all about Florence. All Services at this time will be private for the family. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To signa an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Florence M. Zerella age 89, of Trumbull, CT. The beloved wife of the late Philip J. Zerella for 58 years, met with the lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. Born on June 21, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Emilia (Brunori) Marchionni. She was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft and always strived to take care of her family. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who loved cooking for her family, especially on the holidays. She loved playing cards with her family, going to the casino and bowling. She leaves behind her loving son, Kenny Zerella (Janine). Her grandchildren, Kenny Zerella Jr. (Erika), Deonna Corigliano (Gary) and Michael Zerella, her loving daughter-in-law, Mattia Zerella, and Jacquelyn Carrano, who was like a granddaughter to her. Her great-grandchildren, Luca, Jace, Zoey and Lukas. Florence leaves behind her loving sister, Theresa Vitale (Chubby) and loving brother, Alberto Marchionni (Irene) and several nieces and nephews, and her furry family, Freddie Leo, and Tina. She was predeceased by brother, Gino Marchionni (Rose) and sister, Lina Marchionni. The family wants to extend their appreciation and gratitude to her caregivers, Shackeera, Poly, Barbara and especially, Helena Andrews, who was the most loving, caring and understanding. Helena never missed a beat during the 3+ years that she took care of Florence. She was by her side since the onset of her illness and was always all about Florence. All Services at this time will be private for the family. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To signa an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020.