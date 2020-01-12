|
Flori Critcher
Flori Kosarka Critcher, age 99, devoted wife to the late Gather Critcher, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully in her home on January 11, 2020.
She will be remembered by her extended members of the Kosarka and Critcher families, as well as, many dear friends, including Diane Camp and Jarka Thomas. In addition to her husband, Flori was predeceased by her siblings.
Flori had been a resident of Bridgeport and Fairfield. She worked as an assembler in the manufacturing industry before her retirement. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where she became the church's first woman deacon. Through the church's social outreach program, Flori helped numerous people in need. She was a friend to all, who was generous with her time, talents, and treasure. She was also a member of the Black Rock Senior Center's Bingo Buddies, where she made many friends.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. from 1 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. At 1 p.m., Pastor Hampton Scott will officiate a prayer service, followed by her interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
Flori's family and friends would like to convey their profound appreciation to the dedicated staff of the Vitas Hospice for the special care given to Flori during her final days at home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: First Baptist Church, 126 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 13, 2020