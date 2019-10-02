|
|
Florine Jane Ambrisco
Florine Jane Ambrisco, loving wife and mother of four, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the age of 88.
Florine was born on June 19, 1931, in Milford, CT to Ludwik and Mary Porniawski. Florine was a lifelong resident of Milford, CT and a graduate of Milford High School; where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Stephen Ambrisco on January 26, 1951. Florine attended Larson (Quinnipiac) University and received her Associates Degree. After graduation, she worked in the Milford School system as a secretary until her retirement. Florine enjoyed spending time with her Husband Stephen, her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed days at the beach and visiting Mystic Seaport, Lyman Orchards & Jones Tree Farm for seasonal fruit picking. Florine spent her time tending to her vegetable garden and many flower beds. She was an excellent sewer, and an avid shopper. We will all remember her coming home and watching her soap operas recorded on VHS. Florine had recently made many new friends from her trips to the Senior Center with her friend Luz. She will be remembered for her quick wit, sweet tooth and making those around her smile.
Florine was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; daughter, Patricia Lind; brother, Louis Porniawski, and both parents. She is the loving mother of Sharon Orazietti, husband James; Debra Murphy, husband Bill; Stephen Ambrisco Jr., wife Elaine. Florine leaves behind grandchildren, Kelly Orazietti, Michael Ambrisco, Michelle Ambrisco, Carly Lind, Chloe Lind, Erin Murphy; her sister-in-law, Maryanne Dawes. She will also be deeply missed by her friends and caregivers Luz Aponte and Iris, also her beloved dog Greta.
Family and friends are invited to gather TODAY, THURSDAY, October 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. A Memorial Service will commence at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florine's name can be made to Parkinson's National Headquarters, 135 Parkinson Avenue, System Island, NY 10305. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019