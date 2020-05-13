Floyd E. MacDaniel, Jr.
Floyd E. MacDaniel, Jr., age 96, of Shelton entered into rest suddenly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of 71 years to Mary (Kelly) MacDaniel. Floyd was born in Bridgeport on April 27, 1924 son of the late Floyd E. MacDaniel, Sr. and Agnes (Barnwell) MacDaniel. He was a Bridgeport resident before moving to Shelton 35 years ago. He was a truck driver for Associated Transport and Spectors Trucking before his retirement and a proud member of Teamsters Local 191. Floyd was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and scratch off tickets. He enjoyed holidays, old movies, and McDonald's hotcakes. He also enjoyed College Football and was a New York Yankees and New York Mets Fan. He had a kind heart and a gentle soul. He loved animals especially his beloved dogs Star and Happy who predeceased him and supported several charitable organizations. Floyd will be fondly remembered for his devotion to his family. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, whether it was an afternoon drive with Mary, Sunday dinners with his family, or conversations with his grandchildren. Floyd was the beloved father of Floyd MacDaniel, III, and his wife Betsy, of Stratford, Finn MacDaniel of Woodbridge, Patricia Bagley of Shelton, Michael MacDaniel of Shelton and Mark MacDaniel and his wife Deann of Derby. He was the loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren Kim, Kelly, Kristine, Jennifer, Finn, Ray, Ryan, Shawn, Patricia, Mark, Gabby, Ava and Matthew, 11 great-grandchildren Jessica, Joshua, AJ, Brittany, Kayla, Brooklyn, Finn, Cassie, Brody, Max, and Ray, and 2 great-great-grandchildren Jayden and Brandon. He was the brother of Maryann Freitas of Shelton. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Floyd was predeceased by his son-in-law Raymond Bagley, six brothers, James, Finn, Wellington, Bob, Richard and Harold MacDaniel, and three sisters Catherine Eichinger, Emily Vases, and Lillian Bavalocco. The family would like to extend a thank you to the McDonald's staff on Division Street in Derby for treating Floyd not only as a loyal customer, but also for treating him as if he was one of their own family. The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to all their family and friends for their outpouring of generosity and expressions of sympathy during this difficult time. Due to social distancing, we cannot all be together to celebrate Dad and Grandpa. The family requests that during this time, take a moment to remember Dad, and to celebrate his 96 years by taking an afternoon drive, sharing a good story, watching an old movie, or eating some hotcakes. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, his memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced. A burial with his immediate family will be held in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Contributions may be made in Floyd's name to a favorite children's or animal charity. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.