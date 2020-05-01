Forris Beecham Chick, M.D.

Forris Beecham Chick, M.D., age 97 died peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Madison House Nursing Home in Madison CT. He was born in NYC in 1922 and was predeceased by his parents Forris E. Chick, M.D. and Emma (Britnell) Chick and by his sister Dorothy (Chick) Cook. Forris was a member of the class of 1944 at Cornell University and graduated from New York Medical College in 1946, the second of a four-generation NYMC family. He was a WWII Veteran and served post-war as the Commanding Officer of the US Army Station Hospital in Bad Nauheim, Germany. He was an Attending Physician in the Department of Medicine at Bridgeport Hospital and Family Practice at St Vincent's and Park City Hospitals, Medical Director of North Fairfield Geriatric Center and in private practice from 1951 to 1984 at his office on Sport Hill Road in Easton, CT and fondly remembered his long-time patient, Helen Keller as a remarkable woman. He was Easton's Police Physician (1963-1984), President of Easton EMS, member, A.M.A, CT Medical Society and Bridgeport Medical Society (President Elect 1984). Forris was a devoted husband and is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynn (Godwin) Chick of Venice, FL. He was a loving father to Jeffrey B. Chick, M.D. of Wilmington, NC, Lesley H. Chick R.N. of Old Lyme, CT, Linda M. Chick, R.N. of Jupiter, FL, caring stepfather to Caine J. Wood of Enfield, CT and grandfather to Jeffrey F.B. Chick, M.D., Jennifer M. Bowen and Johnathan R. Chick. He is also survived by his step sister, Nancy (Taylor) Dott He loved woodworking, travel, boating, Big Bands and a good martini. He was a Freemason. His many friends will miss his warmth, wit and sunny disposition.



