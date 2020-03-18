|
Frances A. Simics
Frances A. Simics, age 89, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Center with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late William C. Simics. Frances was born in Derby on December 1, 1930 daughter of the late Sabatino and Sarah (Miani) DiGianvittorio and was a lifelong valley resident. She worked in the cafeteria at Shelton School System for many years. Frances was a devoted catholic and communicant of St. Lawrence Church. Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frances was the beloved mother of William Simics and his wife Linda, Debbie Leonard and her husband Timothy and Kim Koorse and her husband Paul and sister of Samuel DiJon. She was the loving grandmother of Taylor Szymansky and her husband Jason, Connor Laoretti, William, Richard, Julia and Angela Simics and Reilly and Sadie Leonard and great-grandmother of Stella and Sage Szymansky. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by two brothers, Tony and Nunzio DiGianvittorio and a sister Lita Testone. Her funeral services are private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020