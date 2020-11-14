1/1
Frances Barvenik
Frances L. Barvenik
Frances (Fran) Barvenik, age 86, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Al Barvenik, passed away peacefully in her home on November 11, 2020. Fran was born in Bridgeport to the late William and Frances (Hurley) Luthy. She was a caring homemaker, avid volunteer, and passionate librarian at Lafayette School. Fran's favorite moments were spent preparing family dinners, playing cards with Al, and working outdoors in her garden at her home in Beckett, Massachusetts. She had a true love for reading, learning and cooking, which she took pride in sharing with others and passing along to her family. Fran was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a proud grandma. She was predeceased by her husband, Al Barvenik, her son-in-law, Ronald Russell, and her sister, Barbara Woodin. Fran will be greatly missed by her five daughters, Bonnie (Jim) Perry, Linda (John) Batten, Christine Russell, Carolynn (Mark) Berritto and Allison (Al) Dancho, and 12 grandchildren. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Fran's life will be announced on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's memory to the Ronny Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund and mailed to Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT 06614. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
