Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Loyalty Cemetery
172 Burroughs Road
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
at the home of Dr. Gary Brauner
Cresskill, CT
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
at the home of Dr. Gary Brauner
Cresskill, CT
View Map
Shiva
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
at the home of Dr. Gary Brauner
Cresskill, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Brauner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Brauner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Brauner Obituary
Frances Brauner
Frances Rabitz Brauner, age 101, a longtime resident of Bridgeport, Fairfield and Trumbull, CT, widow of Charles Brauner, died December 16, 2019 at the Jewish Home at Rockleigh, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Warren Harding HS and worked for decades as manager of City Line Poultry in Stratford, then as a volunteer and later bookkeeper at the Jewish Home in Fairfield. Daughter of the late Abraham and Pauline Rabitz, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Rabitz, and is survived by her sister, Florence (Fay) Simon of Mason Ohio, her sons, Dr. Gary Brauner of Cresskill, New Jersey and Dr. Joel Brauner of Raanana, Israel, their wives Judy and Cindy, granddaughters; Lisa Brauner, Wendy Brauner, Laurie Sasson, Rebecca Schwarzmer, step-grandchildren; Bryan Brauner, Amanda Brauner, and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her love, brilliance, racontouring, punsterism, and wisdom. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (TODAY) at 1:00 p.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dr. Gary Brauner in Cresskill, NJ, Wed. – Fri. and at the home of Dr. Joel Brauner in Raanana, Israel on Sunday.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -