Frances Ann Brezina
Frances Ann Brezina, age 74 of Trumbull, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
Frances, affectionately known as Nana, was born May 26, 1945 in Bridgeport, CT; the beloved daughter of the late Francis Paul Brezina and Anna Makowski.
Nana was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved playing BINGO and took many bus trips to the casino with her friend, Alicia Nieves. Nana was an excellent cook and took pride in making meals and baking treats for her family. She enjoyed listening and dancing to Elvis, shopping, tending to her garden, and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Nana will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Along with her parents, Nana was predeceased by her son, Hank Dyer Jr.
Nana is survived by her son, Charles D. Lovgren of Hamden, son, Paul Lovgren and daughter-in-law Leanne of Stratford; daughter, Victoria Collins of Branford; daughter, Michele DePina and son-in-law Jose of Trumbull; son, Paul Brezina Jr. of Florida; brother, Paul Brezina Sr. of Florida; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish her memory. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers: Maribel Rivera, Sandra Burgos, and granddaughter, Joslyn DePina; along with her grandchildren, Mikayla and Dante who always remained by her side.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will be held privately. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020