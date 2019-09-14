|
|
Frances Cetorelli
Frances Cetorelli peacefully passed away on September 13, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born Francesca Fiorini, daughter of the late Giovanni and Teresa Fiorini, in the village of Stravignano, Italy on March 4, 1920. At the age of 4, she embarked on the long journey with her family from Italy to Ellis Island, New York. She spent the next 29 years in the small town of Nanticoke, PA with her five brothers and sisters, where she met and married her loving husband, Armando Cetorelli. Three sons later in 1953, the family moved to Bridgeport, CT where she lived for the remainder of her time on earth. Frances had a sharp wit. She liked to tease and enjoyed making everyone laugh. She was a magnet for friendships and kept family ties strong. She loved to cook holiday feasts for the extended family and always welcomed a houseful of visitors. Her cookie and biscotti platters were legendary, and if you visited her during the holidays, her basement became a magical place where you would find trays filled with an enticing assortment of sugary treats ready to be shared with all those she loved. Naturally creative in everything she did, she was always busy making something for someone. Besides her tasty homemade specialties like hand cut pasta, cheese ravioli, and pizza, she also had a passion for sewing and a variety of crafts from knitting sweaters, caps, booties, and scarves to crocheting afghans, making patchwork quilts and crafting dolls and stuffed animals. It brought her great joy to make these beautiful gifts. She also had a special bond with children that was very patient, loving, and kind. Frances was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Frances is survived by her three sons, John (Angela) of Ohio, Daniel (Nancy) of Shelton, and Louis (Donna) of California; four grandchildren, John (Helaine), Daniel, Adam, and Ty Cetorelli; four great-grandchildren Jessica and Amanda Cetorelli and Angelo and Reia Nervo; and many nieces and nephews, with special thanks to nieces Diana Petitte and Gloria Fazio who provided consistent love, care and support to Frances over the years. Frances was predeceased by her husband Armando and her siblings Alfred Fiorini, Gina Cetorelli, Dominic Fiorini, Elizabeth Beveridge and Fannie Pasquini. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the (), to the Connecticut chapter at 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or to any other charity supporting dementia, Alzheimer's, and related brain disorders. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019