Frances A. Check
Frances A. Check, age 87, of Bridgeport, passed away on March 22, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Bridgeport, she was the beloved daughter of the late Frank V. Check of Czechoslovakia and Bertha (Brincil) Check. She graduated from the Mademoiselle School of Modeling In 1950 and Bassick High School In 1951.
Frances studied piano, dance, and had a wonderful singing voice, preferring opera and Broadway classics. Her love and enthusiasm for the performing arts and fashion began at the early age of 6, starring in the Bessie Marie Reilly School of Stage Dancing Annual Recital at the Pyramid Mosque in Bridgeport, CT.
A Mademoiselle Model at age 17, Frances was highlighted in several fashion shows and benefits and was a finalist in the Jenny Lind Competition held at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in the summer of 1952. After her career in fashion and modeling, she worked at the Connecticut National Bank and retired after a long career as an associate at People's Bank In Bridgeport.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Rudolph St. Germaine, her brother Raymond R. Check and his wife Eleanor (Veres) Check RN. She is survived by her nephew Joseph R. Check MD of Trumbull and her niece Tiffany Check-Richards of Milford.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 800-452-0124 ext 6301. www.cthumane.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020