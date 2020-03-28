Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Check
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Check

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Check Obituary
Frances A. Check
Frances A. Check, age 87, of Bridgeport, passed away on March 22, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Bridgeport, she was the beloved daughter of the late Frank V. Check of Czechoslovakia and Bertha (Brincil) Check. She graduated from the Mademoiselle School of Modeling In 1950 and Bassick High School In 1951.
Frances studied piano, dance, and had a wonderful singing voice, preferring opera and Broadway classics. Her love and enthusiasm for the performing arts and fashion began at the early age of 6, starring in the Bessie Marie Reilly School of Stage Dancing Annual Recital at the Pyramid Mosque in Bridgeport, CT.
A Mademoiselle Model at age 17, Frances was highlighted in several fashion shows and benefits and was a finalist in the Jenny Lind Competition held at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in the summer of 1952. After her career in fashion and modeling, she worked at the Connecticut National Bank and retired after a long career as an associate at People's Bank In Bridgeport.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Rudolph St. Germaine, her brother Raymond R. Check and his wife Eleanor (Veres) Check RN. She is survived by her nephew Joseph R. Check MD of Trumbull and her niece Tiffany Check-Richards of Milford.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 800-452-0124 ext 6301. www.cthumane.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -