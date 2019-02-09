Frances Garofalo Ciuci

Frances Garofalo Ciuci, age 98, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Charles Ciuci, passed away at home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on March 1, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Grace Iannuzzi Garofalo. Mrs. Ciuci was a hairdresser for many years as well as a longtime hostess at Frankie's Diner working alongside her daughter and son-in-law. She was a lifelong, dedicated parishioner, Eucharistic Minister and reader at Holy Rosary Church where she was much loved by all the parishioners. She enjoyed time spent with her family and her many trips to the casinos. Survivors include her son, Charles Ciuci and his wife Carol of Stratford and daughter, Mary Ann Hasiotis of Bridgeport, four grandchildren, Lynn Doonan and her husband Tom, Christopher Ciuci and his wife Tammy, Paul Ciuci and his wife Katie and Jordan Hasiotis, eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Charles, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Victor Hasiotis and a grandson, Gregory Hasiotis. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.