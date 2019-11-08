|
Frances E. Demsick
Frances E. (Montarro) Demsick, age 86, of Seymour and formerly of Stratford passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late George Demsick. Born in Bridgeport on January 22, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Dora Favvo Montarro. Mrs. Demsick had been employed by Bridgeport Hospital where she worked in food services for many years before her retirement. She looked forward to and enjoyed her occasional trips to the casino and also will miss her beloved canine companion, Toby. Her greatest enjoyment however was found in the time she spent with her family. Dinners surrounded by her children and grandchildren were most important to her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving children, George Demsick and his wife Denise of MA and Francine Swann and her husband Thomas of Oxford, her cherished grandchildren, Geoffrey Swann, Sarah Swann and Justin Swann and his wife Jocelyn, her special nephew, Sonny Montarro and special niece, Joyce Weglarz, as well as several additional beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband George, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Anthony, Patsy, Bruno, and Leon and her sisters, Rose, Yolanda, Mary and Catherine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd., Oxford. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Home Care, 199 Park Road Ext., Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 9, 2019