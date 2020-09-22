Frances Duh
Frances Duh, age 84, of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Louis Duh, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 21, 2020, in her home after a long courageous battle with cancer, with her daughter by her side. Born in Bridgeport on October 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John and Maria Velky Goncar. Throughout her life, Mrs. Duh worked in the insurance industry, taking a break from work for twenty years to raise her five children, and finally retiring at the age of 64. Upon retirement, Fran and Lou moved from Monroe to Arizona where they spent three wonderful years in their most favorite place, then Frances moved back to Monroe after Lou's passing.
Besides spending time with her family, Mrs. Duh loved to travel, she and her husband travelled the world and always had fun stories to tell of their adventures. Fran's favorite pastime was reading books, she would often boast that she would stay up until all hours of the morning just so she can finish a book in one sitting, and then spend the next day napping. Besides reading she also enjoyed dancing (in her younger years she would go out dancing three times a week), weekly card games with friends, going to the casinos, throwing parties and big family gatherings, and most especially, family holiday traditions.
Mrs. Duh is survived by her devoted children, Louis Duh Jr. and his wife, Pamela, of Monroe, Paul Duh and his wife Noella of Oxford, Lisa Charity and her husband Michael of Monroe, and Stephen Duh and his wife Lise of California; sisters-in-law – Mary Goncar of Glastonbury, Ann Duh of Bridgeport, Julia Rednak of Bridgeport, Ann and her husband Louis of Easton, and Grace and her husband Frank of Fairfield; a brother-in-law Robert Gleza; grandchildren, Tanya, Jed, Sara, Julianna, Audra, Avery, Louis, Michael, Mitchell, Anton and Paul; a well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Duh was predeceased by son Michael Duh of Virginia, brother William Goncar and his wife Charlotte, sister Mary Dortenzio and husband Robert, brother John Goncar, sisters-in-law Mary Galich and husband George, Cecelia Gleza, Barbara Yaworowski and husband Joseph, brothers-in-law Joseph Duh and Louis Rednak.
Her family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son, 315 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on MONDAY, September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Monroe. www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. https://bridgeportrescuemission.org/