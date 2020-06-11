Frances Dustin
Frances A. Dustin
Frances A. Dustin, age 74, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Medical Center on June 4, 2020. While she was very happy with the new friends she made at Northbridge Health Care Center, it was time for her loving heart to go.
Born in Bridgeport, Frances resided in Stonybrook Gardens in Stratford for over 40 years. She retired from Trumbull Printing where she worked for many years. She loved bingo and horses and spending time with her family and many friends.
A private burial will be held at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift in her honor to your local animal shelter. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
