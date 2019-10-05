|
|
Frances M. Esposito
Frances M. Esposito, age 74, of Stratford, beloved wife of Felix Esposito, Sr., died peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the presence of her loving family.
Mrs. Esposito had been employed as a Registered Nurse in the operating room at St. Vincent Medical Center for over 35 years. She started volunteering at St. Vincent's as a candy striper where she developed her interest in nursing. She and her husband enjoyed years of traveling the world together and Frances also loved to play golf. She was an active and devoted parishioner of Christ Episcopal Church in Stratford where she served on many committees and was a member of the Bell Choir. Mrs. Esposito also managed and maintained Christ Church Memorial Garden. She was instrumental in organizing a group of parishioners from Christ Church to serve meals at St. John Church Soup Kitchen in Bridgeport.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two loving children, Felix Esposito, Jr. and his wife, Christa of Fairfield and Elizabeth Zahoruiko and her husband, Graham, of Tolland; 7 cherished grandchildren, Brian, Emma, Grace, Charlotte, Keira, Octavia and Derek; her brother, Roland Wauthier and his wife, Sallie of Stratford: sister-in-law, Sister Gloria Esposito; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 to 8 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 Main Street, Stratford. Burial will follow at Christ Episcopal Church Urn Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frances' memory to SWIM Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent MC, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019