More Obituaries for Frances Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances J. Greene

Frances J. Greene Obituary
Frances J. Greene
Frances J. Greene, age 93, of Stratford entered into rest on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Bronx, NY on January 16, 1927 daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (O'Malley) Greene and was a New York resident for most of her life before moving to Stratford in 1987. Frances is the sister of Clare Murphy and sister-in-law of Carol Greene. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Thomas Greene, Elizabeth Masaryk, Mary Peterson, and her twin Margorie Greene. On Monday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Her burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY 10532. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Lord Chamberlain Recreational Department, 7003 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020
