Frances Karcher Obituary
Frances Karcher
Frances Karcher, age 81, of Monroe, entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, Devoted wife of James F. Karcher. Friends may call at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. On Monday her procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Jude's Church, Monroe. Memorial contributions may be made to her great grandchildren Adlee and Snow Education Fund through the funeral home. Full obituary can be seen at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 29, 2019
