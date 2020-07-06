Frances Kelly

Frances "Fran" E. Kelly
Frances "Fran" E. Kelly, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Iredell Hospital in Statesville, NC. She was born September 9, 1942 in Derby, CT to Joseph and Frances Grillo. She was a graduate of Shelton High School. Her banking career began at Shelton Savings Bank where she loved what she did and was loved by all those she met along the way. She married Robert "Bob" Kelly on May 9, 1981 in Oxford, CT. During their 39 years of marriage, they enjoyed many things together, including vacationing with dear friends Jack and Carol Pokladowski and Ed and Carol White, as well as traveling to Hilton Head Island with her brother in law, Stevie Kelly and his partner, Cassie.
Affectionately known as "Ma", Fran was also known as a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-Nanny, cousin and "sissy," but most importantly, she was known by all as a great friend. She loved cooking and hosting holiday parties. Fran was loved by many and will be sorely missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Fran was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Grillo and Frances (Williams) Blain; and her fur babies, Cooper and Marley, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her son, Albert Letsch Jr; her daughter, Jody Mitola and husband Gary; 3 grandchildren, Amanda, Dylan and Steven; 2 great-grandchildren Annie and Kaz; her sister, Judy Thomas; her brother-in-law, Stevie Kelly and his partner Cassie; many cousins and close friends.
Family, friends and others whose lives Fran touched are invited to the Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to reminisce and share memories.
