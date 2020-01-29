|
Frances Mary Lukas
Frances Mary Lukas, age 78, a longtime Milford resident, passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1941 in New York, NY and was the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Guzik) Lukas. She graduated in 1959 from the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall, in Milford. She held many secretarial/administrative positions at local corporations over her professional career. Frances loved spending time with her family and close friends. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and working on arts & crafts. Ms. Lukas is survived by two sons, Robert Urso and his wife Rachel of Charleston, SC and Stephen Urso of Milford. She also leaves her sister, Joan Rectra of Lowville, NY and three grandchildren, Alexandra, Matthew and Brooke Urso and eight nieces and nephews. Her sister, Helen Colligan predeceased her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 31st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford. Interment to follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 30, 2020