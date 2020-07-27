Frances Mudre

Frances R. Mudre
Frances Rose Mudre, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mudre, passed away on July 25, 2020. Frances was born in Bridgeport on September 29, 1926 to the late Andrew and Rose (Zubricki) Marus and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors include her devoted sons, Glen Mudre and his wife Judy (who was like a daughter to her) of Stratford and Roger Mudre of Weston, 3 granddaughters, Kristi and Loren Verkovod, Katy and Paul Ciuci, and Karen and Velvet Harris, 5 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Molly, Gabrielle and Jayden, a brother Richard Marus, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Phillips, Anne Sydoriak, Pauline Valovcin and brother Joseph Marus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 29th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Inurnment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, kindly observe social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made in Frances's Memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org
or Our Lady of Grace Lord's Kitchen, C/o George Zamary, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford , CT O6614. The family would like to thank the staff at The Jewish Home especially her caregivers in the Katie Grace House. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com