1/1
Frances Mudre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances R. Mudre
Frances Rose Mudre, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mudre, passed away on July 25, 2020. Frances was born in Bridgeport on September 29, 1926 to the late Andrew and Rose (Zubricki) Marus and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors include her devoted sons, Glen Mudre and his wife Judy (who was like a daughter to her) of Stratford and Roger Mudre of Weston, 3 granddaughters, Kristi and Loren Verkovod, Katy and Paul Ciuci, and Karen and Velvet Harris, 5 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Molly, Gabrielle and Jayden, a brother Richard Marus, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Phillips, Anne Sydoriak, Pauline Valovcin and brother Joseph Marus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 29th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Inurnment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, kindly observe social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made in Frances's Memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org or Our Lady of Grace Lord's Kitchen, C/o George Zamary, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford , CT O6614. The family would like to thank the staff at The Jewish Home especially her caregivers in the Katie Grace House. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved