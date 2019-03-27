|
|
Frances P. Kann
10/29/1935 - 10/13/2018Frances P. Kann, wife of the late William Kann, passed away Oct. 13, 2018, at her home. Fran was the third of five daughters born to the late Robert and Agnes Powers. She grew up in Bridgeport and attended Blessed Sacrament School and Harding H.S. Fran and her family resided in Trumbull before relocating to FL. She was active in her church parish and involved in church ministries for 45 plus years. In addition to her husband, Fran was preceded in death by her son, Edward and her sister Kathleen Langhammer. She is survived by a daughter, Maryjane Hallal and sisters, Mary Northcott, Edna Vaugh, and Ellen Pasacreta and granddaughter, Jennifer Hawkins. A funeral Mass was held Oct. 20, 2018, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Lakeland.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019