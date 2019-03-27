Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resurrection Catholic Church
3855 S Florida Ave
Lakeland, FL 33813
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Kann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances P. Kann


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances P. Kann Obituary
Frances P. Kann
10/29/1935 - 10/13/2018Frances P. Kann, wife of the late William Kann, passed away Oct. 13, 2018, at her home. Fran was the third of five daughters born to the late Robert and Agnes Powers. She grew up in Bridgeport and attended Blessed Sacrament School and Harding H.S. Fran and her family resided in Trumbull before relocating to FL. She was active in her church parish and involved in church ministries for 45 plus years. In addition to her husband, Fran was preceded in death by her son, Edward and her sister Kathleen Langhammer. She is survived by a daughter, Maryjane Hallal and sisters, Mary Northcott, Edna Vaugh, and Ellen Pasacreta and granddaughter, Jennifer Hawkins. A funeral Mass was held Oct. 20, 2018, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Lakeland.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.