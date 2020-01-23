Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Poppa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Poppa


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Poppa Obituary
Frances E. Poppa
Frances E. (Mikulka) Poppa, age 86 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Fred Poppa Sr., passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Frances, a homemaker was born in Bridgeport on July 15, 1933 to the late John and Mary (Rohol) Mikulka and has been a lifelong resident. She is survived by her devoted children, Frances E. Velez (husband Jorge), John Poppa (wife Denise), Joseph Poppa, Daniel Poppa (wife Domenica), Teresa M. Stabell (husband Raymond), Mary Poppa and Lawrence Poppa. Several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Frances was predeceased by her children, Fred Jr., Valerie, Linda, Leonard, David. Grandchildren, Nicole and Fedele Poppa, Brandon Velez. Several brothers and sisters. She was loved by many and will be missed. Visiting hours for friends and family will begin at 12:30 p.m until 1:30 p.m on Monday, January 27th. Funeral Service to begin 1:30 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -