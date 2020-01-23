|
|
Frances E. Poppa
Frances E. (Mikulka) Poppa, age 86 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Fred Poppa Sr., passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Frances, a homemaker was born in Bridgeport on July 15, 1933 to the late John and Mary (Rohol) Mikulka and has been a lifelong resident. She is survived by her devoted children, Frances E. Velez (husband Jorge), John Poppa (wife Denise), Joseph Poppa, Daniel Poppa (wife Domenica), Teresa M. Stabell (husband Raymond), Mary Poppa and Lawrence Poppa. Several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Frances was predeceased by her children, Fred Jr., Valerie, Linda, Leonard, David. Grandchildren, Nicole and Fedele Poppa, Brandon Velez. Several brothers and sisters. She was loved by many and will be missed. Visiting hours for friends and family will begin at 12:30 p.m until 1:30 p.m on Monday, January 27th. Funeral Service to begin 1:30 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020