Frances Presutto
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances (Coppola) Presutto
Frances (Coppola) Presutto, age 83 of Northport, NY, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born May 25, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Lena (DeStefano) Coppola. Widow of Anthony Presutto, who predeceased her in 1996, she will be reunited with him again at her final home "with all the good people I loved. There were a lot of good people in my life, but they all couldn't fit".
Fran is survived by two daughters, Sharon Scrima and husband Rich of Rockaway Beach, NY, and Susan Clancy of Grand Island, Florida, and three grandchildren, Kenneth, Kelly and Kevin Clancy.
Private burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to any of the following; Last Hope Animal Rescue (www.lasthopeanimalrescue.org), American Heart Association (www.heart.org), or Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org). Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved