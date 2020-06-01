Frances (Coppola) Presutto
Frances (Coppola) Presutto, age 83 of Northport, NY, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born May 25, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Lena (DeStefano) Coppola. Widow of Anthony Presutto, who predeceased her in 1996, she will be reunited with him again at her final home "with all the good people I loved. There were a lot of good people in my life, but they all couldn't fit".
Fran is survived by two daughters, Sharon Scrima and husband Rich of Rockaway Beach, NY, and Susan Clancy of Grand Island, Florida, and three grandchildren, Kenneth, Kelly and Kevin Clancy.
Private burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to any of the following; Last Hope Animal Rescue (www.lasthopeanimalrescue.org), American Heart Association (www.heart.org), or Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org). Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Frances (Coppola) Presutto, age 83 of Northport, NY, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born May 25, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Lena (DeStefano) Coppola. Widow of Anthony Presutto, who predeceased her in 1996, she will be reunited with him again at her final home "with all the good people I loved. There were a lot of good people in my life, but they all couldn't fit".
Fran is survived by two daughters, Sharon Scrima and husband Rich of Rockaway Beach, NY, and Susan Clancy of Grand Island, Florida, and three grandchildren, Kenneth, Kelly and Kevin Clancy.
Private burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to any of the following; Last Hope Animal Rescue (www.lasthopeanimalrescue.org), American Heart Association (www.heart.org), or Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org). Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.