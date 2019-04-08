Frances R. O'Doy

Frances R. O'Doy, 97, of Seymour, entered eternal life on April 6, in the comfort of her home with her devoted daughter, Cindy, at her side. Frances was the beloved widow of Joseph O'Doy, after having been blessed with 70 years of marriage. She was born in Ansonia on October 9, 1921, daughter of the late Stanley and Rosalie (Stonis) Waleika. She was a graduate of Ansonia High School and attended the former Ansonia Business College. She was a clerk in the Registrar's Office at the former New Haven State Teachers College until she married. After raising her children, she worked at the Evening Sentinel. She retired in 1982 from the Finance Department of the Town of Seymour. She then volunteered at the Griffin Hospital Thrift Shop. She was a devout communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, cooking and baking, especially her signature cookies. She loved shopping and was known for her strong fashion sense. Frances was naturally cheerful and had a smile that would light up a room. In addition to her beloved husband, Joseph, she was predeceased by her brother, Col. Woodrow (and Lucille) Warren; sister, Sally (and Adam) Schultz and nephew, Dr. Robert Schultz. She is survived by her devoted children, Richard O'Doy and his wife Bridget of Oxford and Cynthia Jallat and her husband Bruno of Seymour; her beloved grandchildren, Gregory Jallat of DC, Nicholas Jallat of New Paltz NY, Celia Averitt (and Aaron) of Bristol, and Spencer O'Doy of New Haven; and her cherished great-granddaughter, Brooke Averitt of Bristol. Funeral services will be held on Thurs., April 11, at 10:15 a.m. at the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, 47 Washington Ave. for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Good Shepherd of St. Nicholas Parish, 135 Mountain Rd., Seymour with Rev. Thomas Cieslikowski officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Meadows Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wed. from 4-7 p.m. and on Thurs. from 9 a.m. until mass time. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.chepulisfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary