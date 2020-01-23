|
Frances R. Strang
Frances R. Strang, "Sisty", wife of the late Ward E. Strang, to whom she was married for 59 years, died January 22, 2020 at The Carolton in Fairfield. Born in Bridgeport, she was a Fairfield resident for most of her life. Sisty retired as a postal clerk from the Southport Post Office. Along with her husband and family, she enjoyed boating on weekends, with two of their boats being named "Sisty" over a span of 45 years. As a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield, she generously volunteered her time, over the course of many years, toward a variety of parish needs. She is survived by two sons, Patrick Strang and his wife Ramona of Fairfield, and Ward E. Strang, II and his wife Laura of Monroe; two sisters-in-law, Berenice Platt and her husband James of Shelton, and Leona Strang of Milford; grandchildren, Philip M. Strang, Molly E. Strang and Peter Strang; a special nephew, Reed Kay of CA, who was like a third son to Sisty; and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Clarice Poole.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, going directly to St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield, on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 24, 2020