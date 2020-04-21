Connecticut Post Obituaries
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Frances Riley


1935 - 2020
Frances Riley Obituary
FRANCES RILEY
Frances (Bett) Riley Moore of Bridgeport CT, age 85 entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Rehab Center in Stratford, CT. She was born January 20, 1935 in Dunn, NC to the late Alberta Smith and Bennie McNeil both of Durham, NC. Frances was educated in the Durham, NC school system at Hillside High School. She was employed by Warnaco Group of Stratford, CT, CASCO Products and Bryant Electric in Bridgeport, CT and the Carlton Convalescent Home in Fairfield, CT.
Frances was a disciple of the Mount Aery Baptist Church for over fifty years serving as a Missionary, visiting the sick and shut-in. A favorite hobby was travel and she had traveled the world over before retirement.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clarence (Bob) Riley, one grandson, David Riley and special friend Charles Coleman predeceased her. She leaves to mourn in her passing, two sons, Bobby (Linda) Riley of Milford, CT and Calvin (Kim) Riley of New Haven, CT; a daughter, Debbie Riley of Sun City Center, FL, three sisters in-law, three cousins, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020
