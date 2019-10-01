|
|
Frances W. Russell
Frances W. Russell, age 92, of Shelton, peacefully entered into rest on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton. She was the devoted wife of 65 years of the late Howard E. Russell, Sr. Frances was born in Torrington on January 10, 1927, daughter of the late Christian George and Miriam P. (Coer) Weik, and she lived in Shelton most of her life.
She graduated from Morris Highschool in 1945. She worked most of her life with her husband in their family business, Russell Linen. She was very active with Daughters of the American Revolution Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter in Derby and served as Regent from 1989 to 1992 and 1998 to 2001 and was a founder and Senior President of the Children of the American Revolution General David Humphreys Chapter in Shelton. Frances also was a member of Eastern Star and volunteered at the Red Cross.
She is the beloved mother of Mary Ann R. Webber and her husband Ross, Susan R. Merrill and her husband Jeffrey, and the late Howard E. Russell, Jr and his wife Helen. She is the proud grandmother of Jason C. (Katelyn) Russell, Howie Russell III, Michelle (Micah) Webber, Laura W. (Jessie) Bird, Courtney Webber, Kimberly W. (Peter) Ahonen, and Andrew Merrill and cherished great-grandmother of Owen, Nora, Maia, Makayla, and Waylon. She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Wood and Dorothy Mastrone, and several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her brothers, Carl and Robert Weik.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Oxford.
Memorial contributions are requested to DAR Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, care of Darlene Jones, 4 Avalon Way, Sandy Hook, CT 06482.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019