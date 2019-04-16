Frances K. Slowik

Frances K. Slowik, age 79, of Derby, daughter of the late Josephine (Dorso) and Joseph Baklik, died peacefully on April 16, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was married to her late husband Richard J. Slowik for 57 years and was a lifelong resident of Derby. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-grandmother. She cherished the times with her family and friends and enjoyed cooking, reading and traveling. She especially enjoyed vacationing at her condo in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was a graduate of Derby High School and was voted best female athlete and was a popular lifeguard at the Derby Recreation Center. She worked for the Bic Pen Corporation for 17 years and retired at an early age. She was the Vice President of JFS Gourmet Cheesecakes. She was a caring, giving and inspirational woman and will be sorely missed by family and friends. She is survived by 5 children, Richard Jr. and wife Yvonne Thompson Slowik of Cheshire, Diane LaBonia and husband Robert of Cheshire, Kenneth Slowik and wife Monica Schwarz Slowik of Orange, James Slowik and wife Patricia Hannon Slowik of Derby and Ronald Slowik and wife Kathy Netto Slowik of Derby. She also leaves twelve grandchildren; Richard Slowik III, Amy LaBonia and Mathew LaBonia and wife Stephanie, Cassandra, Julian and Christian Slowik, Samuel and Sophia Slowik and Samantha and Dominick Bailey, Nicholas, Benjamin and Anthony Slowik and great-grandson Nico Bailey. Other survivors include brothers Andrew (Madeline) Baklik, Thomas (Diane) Baklik, sister-in-law Sharon DiVincenzo and husband Mike, best friends Gerri and Patrick Jeanetti and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Mary-St. Michael School, 14 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418 and the CT , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary