Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Smarkusz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Smarkusz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Smarkusz Obituary
Frances Mackey Smarkusz
Frances Mackey Smarkusz, age 97, passed away on April 28, 2020 in her home from natural causes. She was the daughter of Stanley Mackey and Mary Okruch Mackey. Frances was a life long resident of "Whiskey Hill" in Bridgeport and a founding member of the American Legion Sylvan Crest Auxiliary #177. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish. She retired as the Secretary to the Registrar at Sacred Heart University. Frances is survived by her daughter Sharon Smarkusz, her brother James Mackey, her sister-in-law Dorothy Mackey and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Chester Smarkusz, her brothers Theodore Mackey and Edward Mackey and her sister Florence Pleban. All services will be private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home Trumbull, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -