Frances Mackey Smarkusz
Frances Mackey Smarkusz, age 97, passed away on April 28, 2020 in her home from natural causes. She was the daughter of Stanley Mackey and Mary Okruch Mackey. Frances was a life long resident of "Whiskey Hill" in Bridgeport and a founding member of the American Legion Sylvan Crest Auxiliary #177. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish. She retired as the Secretary to the Registrar at Sacred Heart University. Frances is survived by her daughter Sharon Smarkusz, her brother James Mackey, her sister-in-law Dorothy Mackey and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Chester Smarkusz, her brothers Theodore Mackey and Edward Mackey and her sister Florence Pleban. All services will be private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home Trumbull, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020