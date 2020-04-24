Connecticut Post Obituaries
1920 - 2020
Frances J. Stillman
Frances J. Stillman, 99, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Richard Stillman, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Born on October 1, 1920 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Suetz) Janco.
Fran had been an active member of the Milford Senior Center and a committed parishioner of Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish). Prior to her retirement, she was a bookkeeper for Secondi Brothers Truck Stop for many years. Fran also enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
Frances is survived by her children, Richard J. (Robin) Stillman and Joan (John) Bucknall, and her grandson, Kelly. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Elizabeth, Anne, Paul, Vincent and John.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Milford Health and Rehab for their compassion and care of Fran and her family.
All services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., Milford, CT 06460 or Milford Animal Shelter, 664 E. Broadway, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
