Frances Tortorello
Oct 15, 1927 - Apr 16, 2020 Frances (Cantarera) Tortorello, age 92, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Tortorello. Born in Bridgeport on October 15, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Concetta Marino Cantarera. Frances loved to cook, however her greatest enjoyment was found preparing delicious meals and then being surrounded by her family as they enjoyed the results of her hard work. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend of many, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving children, Susan Clabby and her husband Joseph of Stratford; Vincent Tortorello and his wife Phyllis of Ansonia; and Donna Weaver and her husband Randy of Stratford; her cherished grandchildren, Michael Weaver and his wife Desiree of Round Rock, TX; and David Weaver and his wife Laura of Orange; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband of 68 years, Vincent, she was also predeceased by her great granddaughter, McKenzie Lee Weaver; her sister, Dorothy Cedrone; and her brother, Louis Cantarera.
The family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to the entire staff of nurses, CNA aides, and doctors at Lord Chamberlain for their loving compassionate care they have extended through the years.
Due to the concerns surrounding social gatherings at this time, all services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service and celebration of Frances' life will be held at a later date. Because of Frances' love for all children, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020