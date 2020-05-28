Frances P. Vitale
Frances Palleari Vitale, age 84, of Stratford, the beloved wife of the late Robert R. Vitale, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Newark, NJ on March 28, 1936 to the late John Palleari and Agnes Vitali Palleari. Frances moved to Stratford at a young age. Fran graduated from Stratford High School. She worked at the UI Company after graduation until she married her high school sweetheart, to whom she was married for 63 years. After her children started school, Fran re-entered the workforce. Fran worked for the Stratford Board of Education as a secretary in several schools. Her favorite schools were Stonybrook Elementary (where she worked until it closed) and Center School. She was an active member of the Stratford JayCee Wives, the St. James Ladies Guild and Stratford Association of Educational Secretaries. Fran dedicated her life to her family, especially the grandchildren. She staunchly defended them, even if she witnessed a "wrongdoing" she would blame poor Grandpa for it. Survivors include her devoted daughters, Theresa Maraglino and her partner Peter Sulzicki of Milford, Victoria Hockenberry and her husband Dean of Cumberland, ME and Laura Grover and her husband Kevin of Stratford, her loving grandchildren, Toni Pert and her husband Josh, Tom Maraglino and his wife Casey, Kristen Gode and her husband Vinay, Derek Hockenberry, Amber Grover and her fiancé Steven Kennedy and Bridget Grover, her cherished great-grandchildren, Gemma and Jay Gode, a sister, Marina Verrilli, and several nieces and nephews. Fran was predeceased by a sister, Linda Harchuck. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. A memorial mass to celebrate Fran's life will be held at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation in memory of Fran to: Brain Trauma Foundation at https://www.braintrauma.org/donate or to the Stratford High School, Robert & Frances Vitale Scholarship, C/O Stratford High School, 245 King St., Stratford, CT 06615. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.