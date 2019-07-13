|
Frances Margaret Zbras
Frances Margaret Zbras, age 81, beloved wife of the late Arpad Zbras, of Bridgeport, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Frances (Fran) will be lovingly remembered by her children Ralph R. Sheldon Jr. of Shelton, James A. Sheldon of Bridgeport, Margaret F. (Sheldon) Rice and her son-in-law Robert E. Rice both from Michigan, as well as her Sister Barbara Koch of Monroe.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-7 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 11 AM in the funeral home with burial to follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019