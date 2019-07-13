Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Zbras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Zbras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Zbras Obituary
Frances Margaret Zbras
Frances Margaret Zbras, age 81, beloved wife of the late Arpad Zbras, of Bridgeport, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Frances (Fran) will be lovingly remembered by her children Ralph R. Sheldon Jr. of Shelton, James A. Sheldon of Bridgeport, Margaret F. (Sheldon) Rice and her son-in-law Robert E. Rice both from Michigan, as well as her Sister Barbara Koch of Monroe.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-7 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 11 AM in the funeral home with burial to follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
To read her complete obituary, order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now