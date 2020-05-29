Francesca Bloshuk
Francesca ("Fran") Theresa (DeRosa) Bloshuk age 86, formerly of Trumbull, CT and thereafter residing at Jewish Senior Services Nursing Home, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St Vincent's Medical Center due to complications caused by COVID-19. Born in Bridgeport, CT on July 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Giacinta and Baldassarre DeRosa. After marrying the late David W. Bloshuk Sr., Fran was a loving, adoring wife and mother. After raising her family, Fran spent 25+ years at the former Read's Department Store, and now Macy's, located at the Trumbull Shopping Mall. Fran was affectionately known, late in her career, as Miss Macy's for her tireless efforts in running a tight ship in their Lingerie Department. Macy's even honored Fran, at their Flagship Store in Herald Square New York City, for being a highly valued and dedicated employee. In addition to being the loving and devoted wife of David Sr. for 54 years, Fran was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her three children; David Bloshuk Jr. and wife Terri of Bethel, CT, Paul Bloshuk and wife Margaret (Meg) of Tarrytown, NY and daughter Lea (Bloshuk) Ripa and husband Mark of Wallkill, NY. Fran was very proud of her six grandchildren; Gina, Mary, Amanda, Paul, Christopher and Kyle. Fran is also survived by her sister, Rose Marie Antonini of Bridgeport, CT, as well as her niece, Anita Antonini and nephews; Mark Antonini and Ronald DeRosa. Fran was also the sister of the predeceased Pasquale DeRosa. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center and Jewish Senior Services for their special care and kindness.
Due to restriction because of covid-19, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest Memorial Gift donations be made to the Jewish Senior Services at www.jseniors.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.