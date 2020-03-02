|
|
Dr. Francesca C. Hayes
Dr. Francesca C. Starvaggi Hayes, age 90 of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Maurice L. Hayes, M.D., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Guilford House with her family by her side. Born in New York, New York on June 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta Natoli Starvaggi. Francesca worked for many years, first as a clinical psychologist and then as a school psychologist. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Maryville Rehabilitation Center, a children's advocate for the State of Connecticut, and helped countless others with private counseling. Francesca was a member of the Square One Theater of Stratford and helped organize theater productions for the children in the Stratford School System. In her later years, Francesca was heavily active with the St. Mark's Church in Stratford. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Franciscan Order, a Eucharistic minister and a reader for St. Mark's, an active participant in the Lady's Guild of St. Mark's, the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed book clubs, bible studies, and helped organize the St. Mark's bereavement group. Francesca was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be truly missed by all those who she touched. Francesca is survived by her three beloved children, Christopher Hayes and his wife Diane of NY, Mark A. Hayes of FL, and Donna Larkin and her husband Peter of CT; and five cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Alexandra, and Jennifer Hayes, and Elizabeth and Matthew Larkin. In addition to her husband Maurice, she was predeceased by a son, Milo Hayes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2020