Francesca Makusevich
Francesca Makusevich, age 93, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Walter Makusevich, entered peaceful rest on Dec. 18, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Ercolano and Lucrezia (Tarantino) Samuele and was born on July 16, 1926 in Gorizia, Italy. She loved her job as an engineering record center coordinator for Sikorsky Aircraft for over 43 years before her retirement. Her family was the most important part of her life. She had a love for all animals especially her basset hound, Ginger. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was an active member of St. Ann's Ladies Guild, Council of Catholic Woman and a member of the VFW Post in Milford. She enjoyed for years volunteering at the Special Olympics and Toys for Tots and was always giving to others. Francesca is survived by her devoted daughter, Maryann M. Gill and her husband Bertram of Viera, FL, her two grandchildren, Leslie DeSisto (Arthur, Jr.) of Woodbridge and Michael Paul Gill of CA and two great grandchildren, Tyler and Francesca DeSisto and a great great grandson Tyler DeSisto. She also leaves her sisters Ida Meneghini, Mafalda Szolil, Elisabetta Mrach, her brothers, Nicola Samuele and Guido Samuele and several nieces and nephews all in Italy. Her brother, Pierino Samuele predeceased her. A very special thank you to the staff at Shoreline Dialysis in Branford for the kindness and care given to Francesca over these past 10 years and to the nursing staff at Branford Hills Health Care. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21st at 9:30 a.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD will a mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish). Interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling Hours will be held from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 20, 2019